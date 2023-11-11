Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NYSE ARCH opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $28,964.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

