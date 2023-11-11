Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,493 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMM opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.