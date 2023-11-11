Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFEB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,073,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,603,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after acquiring an additional 172,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GFEB opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

