Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UGI by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $20.62 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.