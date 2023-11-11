Archer Investment Corp Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 597.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.