Archer Investment Corp Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $136.60 and a one year high of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.