Archer Investment Corp Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 69,563 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

