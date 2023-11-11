Archer Investment Corp Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $115,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:UAUG opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.