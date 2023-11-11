Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,405,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,855,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FERG opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.