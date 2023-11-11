Archer Investment Corp Purchases 178 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 164,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

NYSE CCI opened at $95.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

