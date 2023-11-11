Archer Investment Corp Purchases 2,235 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.