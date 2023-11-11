Archer Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFEB. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 13.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 515,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 97.8% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UFEB opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.