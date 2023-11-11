Archer Investment Corp Sells 108 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $102.17 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $112.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.18.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

