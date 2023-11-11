Archer Investment Corp Sells 15,397 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 185.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

