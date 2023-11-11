Archer Investment Corp Sells 795 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

