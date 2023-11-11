Archer Investment Corp Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $228.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.33.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

