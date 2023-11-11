Archer Investment Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

