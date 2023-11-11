Ark (ARK) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004052 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $266.72 million and $108.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002447 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001978 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003123 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,842,900 coins and its circulating supply is 176,842,784 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

