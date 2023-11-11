Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $248.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average is $221.54. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.