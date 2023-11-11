ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in ASE Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

