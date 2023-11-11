Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

NYSE ASB opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

