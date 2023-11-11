AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

