Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AAME opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.34. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.19 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

