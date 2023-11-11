Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of AAME opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.34. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.14.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.19 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
