Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ATO opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

