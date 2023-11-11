Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATO opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.