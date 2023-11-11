Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

