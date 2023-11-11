AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $173.71 Average PT from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

AutoNation stock opened at $132.72 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 22.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

