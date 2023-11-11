Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

