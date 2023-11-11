Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 238 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.