Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHB stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.