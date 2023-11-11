Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 526 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VMBS opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

