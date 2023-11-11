Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,281 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

