Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $257,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

