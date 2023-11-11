Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,937,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $170.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

