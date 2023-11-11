Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $179.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.