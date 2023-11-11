Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

