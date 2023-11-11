Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 893 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 161,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $239.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

