Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SDY opened at $114.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

