Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $554,291,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,663,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

