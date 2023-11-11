Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

PWR stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.91.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.