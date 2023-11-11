Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

