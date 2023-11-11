B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Issues Earnings Results

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02), reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.16 million.
B2Gold Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of BTO opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.