B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Issues Earnings Results

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02), reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.16 million.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.17.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

