Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BW opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

