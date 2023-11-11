Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $239.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

