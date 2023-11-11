Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,140,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $135.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

