Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $227,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.82 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

