Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,350 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVY stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

