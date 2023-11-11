Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $728.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

