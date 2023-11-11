Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%. Analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 51.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,595 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.