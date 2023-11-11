Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLTE. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Belite Bio from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

